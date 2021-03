PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – PanCare of Florida is offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine today first come, first served.

No appointment is necessary, and the vaccine is free.

The eligibility requirements for the vaccine include Florida residents 50-years and older, healthcare workers and those who are extremely vulnerable.

The vaccine site is from 9:00 a.m. to noon, and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 315 E. 11th Street in Panama City.