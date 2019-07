BAY COUNTY, Fla. – Local residents are getting more free dental and medical work with the help of PanCare of Florida.

On Monday, they set up shop at Bay County Public Library starting at 9 a.m. and offer several more events this week.

The team will be set up on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in front of the Rutherford High Gymnasium.

PanCare has posted all the up coming events on their Facebook page. They are all free of charge.