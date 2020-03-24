Pancare Health now testing for COVID-19 out of mobile unit

Breaking News
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Pancare Health has begun testing for COVI-19 in Bay County. The medical care provider rolled out their first mobile unit Monday morning.

At this time, Pancare is only testing at their off-site mobile unit, not in their clinics.

The testing is only performed on those who meet CDC testing guidelines.

Pancare first administers a flu and strep test. If both are negative, then they will administer the COVID-19 test.

Pancare currently only has one mobile unit but they hope to open five more in the coming days.

“They have to speak with our team first to be screened. If they qualify and meet the CDC guidelines, then we can give everybody a unique ID number, their appointment information and then they can come for testing. So we definitely want to make sure that nobody just shows up. We wont be able to see them if they show up, they’re gonna have to call the response line first,” said Ashley Kelley, Pancare Health’s Marketing Coordinator.

If a patient has insurance, the cost of testing can be billed to their provider. If they don’t, the test is free.

