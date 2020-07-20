Pancare calls testing reporting ‘skewed’

A sample is taken from a woman at a free COVID-19 testing site, provided by United Memorial Medical Center, Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Mexican Consulate, in Houston. Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Texas continue to surge. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shut down bars again and scaled back restaurant dining on Friday as cases climbed to record levels after the state embarked on one of America’s fastest reopenings. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the companies handling coronavirus testing took issue Monday with how state and local officials are reporting those results.

Pancare of Florida said it was reporting positive antigen tests to the Department of Health in Bay County but DOH was keeping those results from the public.

“In short, yes the COVID-19 data for the State of Florida is skewed, PanCare has conducted over 6,900 antibody tests, and over 16,000 antigen tests that have not been accurately reported by the Florida Department of Health because they refused to accept the results of both of these FDA-EUA approved tests at the time they were administered,” wrote R. Michael Hill, the President and CEO of PanCare.

He also said there was an issue with testing kits.

“When testing efforts were supposed to have begun locally, we were unable to obtain testing kits; we made several attempts to reach out to DOH-Bay for assistance since they had received a large shipment of testing kits that they were underutilizing,” Hill wrote. “We were advised via a phone conversation that DOH-Bay had COVID-19 testing supplies available on-site, and they would be creating kits to distribute to us; we have yet to receive any testing kits from them.”

“We made every attempt to aid our communities with testing when it was first needed but were not assisted by the Department of Health; eventually, we obtained testing supplies on our own accord through reputable private distributors,” he added

We reached out to the Department of Health about these issue and they have not yet responded.