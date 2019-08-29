Panama Country Club to reopen to the public

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited the Panama Country Club to discuss the club’s reopening following renovations due to Hurricane Michael.

The club has hosted two tournaments recently, and will look to welcome the general public to the golf course at the start of September.

Work remains to be done on the clubhouse, as well as other areas of the country club, but the golf course itself has been renovated and improved since the storm, including new greens and upgraded irrigation.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn how to contact Panama Country Club now that it is open again, and visit the club’s website.