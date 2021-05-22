Youth summit held to teach teens about financial management

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City Quality of Life department and Minority PC teamed up to teach kids about finances on Saturday.

The youth financial summit was held for local teens from ages 13 years and older.

Guest speakers came to the event to teach the kids about lucrative careers they can start in high school and beyond.

“We have different speakers talking about their careers and how you can get started in that particular career,” Minority PC founder and president Alesia Rhodes said. “We have information from Regions Bank to help the kids get started with a bank account, and they’re also given information from Edward Jones to start with investing.”

Rhodes said the organization wants to teach financial management to kids in order to set them up for success as adults.

Breakout rooms and games also helped the group of teens learn about investing and banking.

Rhodes also said the organization hopes to make the youth financial summit an annual event.