Workshop held to help some heal through the holidays

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For most people, the holidays are full of cheer and celebration. For some, it’s a time of mourning and memories of loved ones not around for the festivities.

In light of this, Angel House Bereavement Center hosted a grief workshop on Friday at Gulf Coast State College to explore healing techniques for the next couple of months.

Hosts discussed the importance of emotional, mental, and social support.

Angela Deal’s son lost his life to suicide earlier this year and said the event was helpful for her heartache.

“I thought that maybe you know coming to this support group, this group would help me through the holidays. It is not only going to be his six-month anniversary that he passed away but it will also be his birthday, Dec. 4,” she said.

Death is not the only loss the center has helped people cope with.

Dianne Law said she lost a job she loved due to the pandemic this year. She added she spent a while trying to convince herself she was okay, but then realized she wasn’t.

“With COVID, I was working one day and laid off the next. When you are older it is hard to go around and find something to do that you can love to do like you used to, so that is hard,” she said.

Law said the center is available to anyone who needs some support and is very affordable.