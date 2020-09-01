Woman charged for not telling police her child was abused

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday evening, a 12-year-old girl told her mother that she was sexually molested by her grandfather.

Her mother, 38-year-old Dena J. Butler of Panama City, chose not to report her daughter’s complaints to the police, but instead chose to move her family from the home for the rest of the weekend returning Monday.

The girl later told staff at her school about the abuse at home, which was then reported.

During an interview with the Panama City Police Department, the girl told officials the Butler knew about the aforementioned abuse, as well as an additional instance of abuse that happened in November of 2019, and failed to report case.

Butler then admitted to knowing about both cases of abuse and not reporting them.

She has been charged with failure to report child abuse.