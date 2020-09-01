[ NewsNation ]
Nightly Three Hours Newscast on WGN America. No Opinions, Just News. Click to learn more.
Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Woman charged for not telling police her child was abused

Panama City

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday evening, a 12-year-old girl told her mother that she was sexually molested by her grandfather.

Her mother, 38-year-old Dena J. Butler of Panama City, chose not to report her daughter’s complaints to the police, but instead chose to move her family from the home for the rest of the weekend returning Monday.

The girl later told staff at her school about the abuse at home, which was then reported.

During an interview with the Panama City Police Department, the girl told officials the Butler knew about the aforementioned abuse, as well as an additional instance of abuse that happened in November of 2019, and failed to report case.

Butler then admitted to knowing about both cases of abuse and not reporting them.

She has been charged with failure to report child abuse.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Woman gives birth during Hurricane Laura, she lost her home in the storm and is in need of donations

Sensory room for students with special needs opens at Breakfast Point Academy

PCBFR On Live Rescue

Paradise in limbo

The Making of NewsNation

Protecting your property from falling trees this hurricane season

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the