Voting rights activist Desmond Meade stops by to discuss the importance of voting

Panama City
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — A voting rights activist made a stop in Panama City to highlight the importance of voting and making sure your voice is heard in the upcoming election.

Desmond Meade, the executive director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, met with community members at the Glenwood Community Center as a part of his state bus tour to discuss voting rights.

Meade, a key figure in passing of Florida Amendment 4, encouraged the citizens at the gathering to stay informed and vote.

“Could you imagine that there are actually people that are trying to discourage the American citizens from participating in democracy, so we respond by showing up with even greater numbers and know that we’re a country that is not easily intimidated. We’re a country of people that believe in second chances and we’re a country of people that believe in democracy and we show our belief in that by showing up to vote,” explained Meade.

He noted that the next stop will be in Tallahassee and that they plan to drop by in every Florida county.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

