Volunteers to distribute thousands of pounds of food in mobile food pantry

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Rebuild Bay County, Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Bay County Board of Commissioners will partner to hold a mobile food pantry at the Bay County Government Center July 18.

The distribution will begin at Noon, and volunteers will use no-contact methods to place food into the trunks of cars in line.

Rebuild Bay County Program and Operations Manager, Pamela Donar, said 45,000 pounds of food will be given out and an I.D. is not required.

Donar also expressed, anyone interested in volunteering can arrive at the Government Center at 9 a.m. to help with the event.

Find out more from the segment above on News 13 This Morning, and learn more about Rebuild Bay County by visiting the organization’s website.