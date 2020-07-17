Volunteers to distribute thousands of pounds of food in mobile food pantry

Panama City

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Rebuild Bay County, Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Bay County Board of Commissioners will partner to hold a mobile food pantry at the Bay County Government Center July 18.

The distribution will begin at Noon, and volunteers will use no-contact methods to place food into the trunks of cars in line.

Rebuild Bay County Program and Operations Manager, Pamela Donar, said 45,000 pounds of food will be given out and an I.D. is not required.

Donar also expressed, anyone interested in volunteering can arrive at the Government Center at 9 a.m. to help with the event.

Find out more from the segment above on News 13 This Morning, and learn more about Rebuild Bay County by visiting the organization’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Mrs. Golden's Kindergarten Class

Mrs. Chesteen's First Grade Class

Mrs. Blaylock's First Grade Class

Mrs. Bess' Second Grade Class

Ms. Musser's First Grade Class

Ms. Flatt's Fourth Grade Class

Daily Pledge

Mrs. Ukazim's Kindergarten Class

Ms. Trageser's Kindergarten

Mrs. Miles' Kindergarten Class

Submitted by Tonya Martin

Mr. Heath's Fifth Grade Class

Kindergarten Class

Daily Pledge

MidSouth Lumber

Submitted by Lauren Backus

Daily Pledge

Ms. Zamora's Third Grade Class

Ms. Wielenga's Second Grade Class

Ms. Siegal's & Ms. Lance's Fourth Grade Class

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Mrs. Golden's Kindergarten Class

13NOW | Meet the Candidate: Hoot Crawford (R)

Masks do not void CCW permits

Lawyer says mask mandates do not violate rights

Local church prepares for virtual Vacation Bible School

COVID-19 community survey results

More Local News