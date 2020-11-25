Volunteers prepare the light display at Oaks by the Bay Park

ST. ANDREWS Fla. (WMBB) — All is merry and soon to be bright over in St. Andrews as volunteers gathered for a ‘bulb blitz’ at the Oaks by the Bay Christmas display.

Wednesday morning, around 25 volunteers from the Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership began changing out the thousands of light bulbs being used in this year’s fixtures.

This year they are working to be more environmentally friendly by using LED lights instead of incandescent.

Robbie Fehrenbach, the President of the Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership said she is excited to see everyone come out and learn more about the town’s history.

“This is the historic Christmas village so if you look we’ve got the historic buildings who are no longer in existence in St. Andrews and a little informational sign about each of them,” Fehrenbach said.

The display will light up Wednesday for all to see.

Then Friday at six p.m. – they will hold the 20th annual tree lighting ceremony. All are welcome to attend and masks are encouraged at this event.

For some motivation the organization will be holding an “ugly mask” competition, so get ready to compete.