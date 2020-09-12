VFW Post 2185 honors 9/11 responders who made the ultimate sacrifice

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Veterans members of Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 2185 wanted to ensure that those who selflessly gave their life for others after the event of 9/11 were honored.

Army Veteran, Cary Deeter, said he still remembers the events on September 11, 2001 vividly.

“It was a unprovoked and heinous act upon our nation and our people,” Deeter said.

Deeter said he even had a friend that perished in the twin towers.

“I was more than distraught, I was just ready to go back in the military like that,” Deeter said, recalling the acts of terrorism on American soil.

Rick Richardson said he was serving in the Army in Germany when the attacks happened. He remembered the uncertainty and anxiety he felt when the news broke.

“You didn’t know what was happened and whether something was coming to you,” Richardson said.

In a ceremony on Friday, members of VFW Post 2185 conducted a raising of the flag ceremony, commemorating their heroism.

“They made the ultimate sacrifice,” Richardson said.

Then, they proceeded to bestow them with a dignified tribute, traditionally one of the last honors to commemorate a service member, retiring the American flag.

Those from all walks of life came to pay their respects.

Megan Grimm was not even born when the towers fell, but she said the younger generation must continue to remember the attacks, especially in the future.

“They gave their life for us, and I think the veterans tie into that explicitly because they give their life for us everyday,” Grimm said.

Even 19 years later, they said they’ll never forget.

“We’ve got to remember for them, they’re not here, so we got to keep it going for them,” said Richardson.