Veto on Vaping Ban impacts shops locally

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a measure that would have banned the sale of nearly all flavored electronic-cigarette products.

Attorney General Ashley Moody, as well as other health organizations pushed for the legislation to be passed in an effort to curb teen smoking rates.

“The United States and Florida surgeon general have declared vaping to be an epidemic. As the attorney general and a mother, I will continue to advocate for legislation and in our courts to protect Florida’s children,” Moody said in a prepared statement.

Ultimately, Gov. DeSantis voted to veto the measure as he said that many Floridians utilize e-cigarettes to stop smoking, and not having them easily accessible may drive users to the black market. In addition, many vaping businesses would be impacted with the loss of business.

Derek Stephens started vaping a few years ago, in an effort to quit his addiction to cigarettes.

“I feel better, 100 percent, healthwise. I couldn’t even play basketball and now I’m out there playing football in the park with my kids, and I don’t get sick as often,” Stephens said.

Chad Stewart, a sales associate at Vapeville in Panama City, said that over 90% of their sales are flavored liquid vape cartridges.

Stewart said he was grateful that the veto allowed him to keep his job.

“It would’ve cleared out business for a lot of people, and with that, a lot of people would’ve been jobless,” Stewart said.

Dr. Marwan Obid expressed concern about the veto, as many teens gravitate toward vaping because of the flavors.

“That way it introduces the idea it’s less harmful, and it’s better to quit smoking to try vaping, which is not a good idea at all. They are the same level in our opinion,” Dr. Obid said.

Stewart also said that Vapeville makes an effort to keep the products out of the hands of minors, they card every person that buys from the store to make sure they are 21 or older.