Unsung heroes at St. Andrews Wastewater Plant get new state of the art facility

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The laboratory at the St. Andrews Wastewater Treatment Plant was yet another building that suffered damage during Hurricane Michael.

Now two years, later The City of Panama City has unveiled the new more spacious and functional lab.

Kelly Campbell has worked at the wastewater treatment plant for 21 years, although many don’t realize his job is critical for the city.

“We monitor things that the plant has control over,” Kelly said. “We monitor things that the water system has control over like the chlorine and the PH.”

The new state of the art facility will allow the six lab workers to do their job comfortably. The workers here run tests to ensure the safety of all residents of Panama City.

“The thing that we all find the most motivating is that we all wanna make sure when we go home in the afternoon that we don’t have to worry about someone’s baby getting sick or someone’s elderly parent getting sick because we haven’t done our job,” Kelly said.

This 1.4 million dollar project was funded through insurance proceeds from Hurricane Michael damages and is another step for the city’s improvements on safety, infrastructure, and quality of life.

Panama City Commissioner Mike Nicholas said workers like Kelly deserve praise from everyone.

“Water is very important to the quality of life and just to us we drink it,” Nichols said. “And so when you have the men and women that work here we rely on them to make sure the quality of water is what we expect and that’s why they are the heroes.”