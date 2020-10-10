Uncle Ernie’s is open for business after a two year closure

ST. ANDREWS Fla. (WMBB) — Uncle Ernie’s Bayfront Grill has been closed for two years after being destroyed by Hurricane Michael, but today is a good day as the restaurant held their grand re-opening exactly two years after the storm.

Loyal customers from near and far packed into the restaurant to enjoy some of their favorite dishes and beautiful views.

Over the last two years the restaurant has had many renovations including a new look to the rooftop area.

Uncle Ernie’s owner Sean Lyon says he feels so relieved to be up and running once again.

“Oh I’m super happy,” said Lyon. “It shows me that everybody missed the place. All the overwhelming people calling and ready for us to open emails. I’m pretty fortunate that everybody loves this place.”

Lyon said it was perfect timing to reopen on the two year anniversary of Hurricane Michael.

He said this is a new beginning for the business and he is excited to see where it goes.