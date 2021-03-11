Tyndall Federal Credit Union holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new 23rd St. facility

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Federal Credit Union marked a new chapter in its history with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The credit union celebrated the opening of their new building on 23rd Street in Panama City as their original facility was devastated by Hurricane Michael.

During the rebuild, Tyndall also had to adjust to another disaster with the coronavirus pandemic by offering a drive-through and online video banking app services. However, they are now ready to see their members in person.

“It’s a little emotional I should say because [Hurricane] Michael took everything that we’ve worked so hard for in our community and to be back to show our community that we are here to stay and we take their financial responsibility really seriously. We will remain here for 50 more plus years to come,” said Larry Bailey, Tyndall Federal Credit Union branch manager. “Tyndall is here, we’re here for all of our members. We serve over 114,000 members throughout our financial institution. We’re here to stay we’re not going anywhere.”

Bailey added that the branch now has its own separate mortgage division, a first in Tyndall’s history.

The new lobby is open to customers by appointment only.