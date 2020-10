BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) -- Over 30 thousand Bay County residents have officially cast their ballots for the 2020 general election as super voting sites opened across the area and other surrounding counties.

“The enthusiasm of early voting is the strongest it’s ever been historically,” said Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. “It’s exciting to see people exercising their right to cast a vote and showing that they’re paying attention.”