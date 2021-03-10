Tractor accident leaves one Kansas woman dead in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Kansas woman is dead following an afternoon tractor accident on Bear Creek Road near Bearfoot Boulevard in Panama City.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a Kubota tractor, an 83-year-old man from Kansas, was moving hay when the passenger, a 79-year-old woman also from Kansas, lost her grip and fell off the tractor.

She was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead due to her injuries.

The driver of the tractor sustained no injuries.