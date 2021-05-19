Three small businesses awarded thousands in microloans as part of revitalization project

GLENWOOD, Fla. (WMBB) — Three local businesses received thousands in microloans as part of an initiative to revitalize the Glenwood community.

The Cornerstone Trust project awarded Josiah’s Southern Kitchen, Darko’s Delish and B5 Quality Services, Inc. $5,000 each in microloans.

The project led by the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, LEAD Coalition of Bay County and other partnering organizations selected the recipients after they have completed business fundamentals workshops and presented a business plan.

Janice Lucas, executive director of LEAD Coalition of Bay County, said efforts like these are crucial in the community especially after the COVID-19 pandemic and hurricanes Michael and Sally.

“Communities such as Glenwood that were already struggling prior to these disasters are hit doubly and triply hard as a result. So it’s crucial that we reinvest in our community,” explained Lucas. “In times like these it can seem impossible or improbable to start something or expand something but there’s always opportunity and there are folk who are looking to help others do what they are aspiring to do in our community. If you’re thinking about business, if you’re interested but not sure, give it a try. You’ll find more support than you think you have.”

The Cornerstone Trust has awarded $20,000 in microloans to minority small businesses to date.