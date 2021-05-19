Three small businesses awarded thousands in microloans as part of revitalization project

Panama City
Posted: / Updated:

GLENWOOD, Fla. (WMBB) — Three local businesses received thousands in microloans as part of an initiative to revitalize the Glenwood community.

The Cornerstone Trust project awarded Josiah’s Southern Kitchen, Darko’s Delish and B5 Quality Services, Inc. $5,000 each in microloans.

The project led by the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, LEAD Coalition of Bay County and other partnering organizations selected the recipients after they have completed business fundamentals workshops and presented a business plan.

Janice Lucas, executive director of LEAD Coalition of Bay County, said efforts like these are crucial in the community especially after the COVID-19 pandemic and hurricanes Michael and Sally.

“Communities such as Glenwood that were already struggling prior to these disasters are hit doubly and triply hard as a result. So it’s crucial that we reinvest in our community,” explained Lucas. “In times like these it can seem impossible or improbable to start something or expand something but there’s always opportunity and there are folk who are looking to help others do what they are aspiring to do in our community. If you’re thinking about business, if you’re interested but not sure, give it a try. You’ll find more support than you think you have.”

The Cornerstone Trust has awarded $20,000 in microloans to minority small businesses to date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Arnold softball player staying strong in battle with cancer

Three small businesses awarded thousands in microloans as part of revitalization project

Panama City Weather 5-19-2021

Final three candidates for Panama City Beach Police Chief are interviewed

Springfield police officers save baby’s life with CPR

Two county pursuit ends in two arrests

More Local News

Don't Miss