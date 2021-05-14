Thousands of pounds of food given away at pop-up pantry

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 30,000 pounds of food was given away to those in need at Bay High School on Friday morning.

Chautauqua Charter School students along with Kingdom Global Outreach partnered together for a pop-up pantry at Bay High School.

Eggs, bread, canned goods, meats and more were provided to numerous families at the event.

Volunteering students said the gathering helps strengthen the bond between not only the schools but also the community.

“Being able to help [Chautauqua] in any way possible, especially whenever they do these big community events like this, it allows Bay High and Chautauqua to grow closer together and it’s all-around amazing to be able to bond with them and our community,” Jasmine Reed, a Bay High School student, said.

The pop-up pantry was the second food giveaway event they’ve had. Organizers said they’ve seen a significant need for a helping hand in the community since Hurricane Michael.