The Science and Discovery Museum will re-open after closing down for two years

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — If you like to explore, then you are in luck because the Science and Discovery Museum of Northwest Florida is about to re-open.

The museum has been closed for over two years after being damaged in Hurricane Michael.

The storm turned many people’s lives upside down. Operations Director at the Science and Discovery Museum, Michelle Smith, said after seeing the damages to the museum they were forced to close down.

“October 10, 2018, the hurricane came through and completely messed this building up,” Smith said. “Lost the roof, I would say damaged at least 75 percent of the exhibits.”

She said it has been a long road, but many people came together to restore the building.

They finished rebuilding the structure by mid-2020, then started putting the exhibits back together.

“We are finally at the end of that road and we are glad to be able to reopen,” Smith said.

The museum will be hosting a grand re-opening on Saturday, May 22 – tickets are free.

“We’ve changed some of the areas around and changed some of the existing ones,” Smith said. “I would say we probably have about 20 new exhibits.”

There are crowd favorites like the boat room and new exhibits like the ambulance and sensory room.

The museum will also be hosting its annual summer camp. The camp will begin in June and will go for eight weeks. There is a different theme for the camp each week. They offer camps for children at preschool age as well as operational camps for children up to ages four to 12.