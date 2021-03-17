The luck of the Irish lands in Downtown Panama City for St. Paddy’s Day

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Patrick’s Day celebration is in full swing in Downtown Panama City.

People decked out in green started the party early at six a.m. with kegs and eggs and at the House of Henry.

The pub was packed all day long with people looking for some traditional Irish food and music.

Customers like Martha Stockton said they came here because of the authenticity of this pub.

“Everybody has the friendliest atmosphere in Ireland and the food is fantastic and we just thought Henrys is the perfect pub to celebrate at,” Stockton said. “The pub here looks just like the pubs in Ireland.”

People are getting in the spirit by drinking green beer and wearing the lucky shamrocks

The House of Henry has been open for less than a year. The St. Paddy’s Day celebration is the first major event they have gotten to host. General Manager Scott Jackson said the event is bringing in tons of business.

“The turnout has been great,” Jackson said. “The community has embraced it really well.”

As the night went on they brought in Irish bands and dancers. Some customers even plan to from kegs and eggs to the end of the night.

When it’s time to head back home for the night, Florida Highway Patrol Spokesperson, Jason King, wants to remind everyone to be responsible and not drink and drive.

“I would say St. Patrick’s Day is one of those days where we see an increase in crashes so we do try to also increase our coverage with our law enforcement presence,” King said.

He said it’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt.

“We want you to enjoy your time during St. Paddy’s Day but we want you to remember there is an increase in traffic, an increase in traffic crashes which leads to fatalities and it really ruins the whole St. Paddy’s Day vibe,” said King.

If you plan to drink that green beer late at night, King said to make sure you have a designated driver or call an Uber to make sure everyone stays safe.