“The Last Lift” – final boat removed from Panama City marina

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After many boats were damaged or destroyed during Hurricane Michael, some sunk into the Bay. On Thursday, the last piece of debris, a boat named “Sure-U-Can,” was lifted from the water.

H.G. Harders donated time, equipment and labor to remove the vessel over two days. “Sure-U-Can” is 50 feet long and its captain, Ellis Davis, donated the vessel which will become an artificial reef through the Bay County Artificial Reef program.

“It’s great because this is an investment in our local natural habitat. This will be an artificial reef out in the Gulf, probably 8-9 miles out [and] provide great aqua life habitat and great sport diving and fishing,” Panama City assistant city manager Jared Jones said.

Bay County staff is currently looking for grants to clean the vessel to prepare it for deployment as an artificial reef. Engines, wiring and wood are just some of the things that need to be removed. When completed, the reef can be used for scuba diving and fishing.

“I think we all remember the pictures after the storm how the boats were piled up against the T dock and just the devastation so to have something positive come out of this negative experience, specifically out of this Marina, it means a lot to the city, the citizens, the people who used to live here,” Jones said.

There is currently no timeline for when it will be deployed, due to the grant process continuing. News 13 will continue to follow this story.