The House of Henrys first St. Patty’s Day celebration is filled with Irish traditions

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Today the House of Henry was covered in shamrocks and green as they held their first St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Customers started the day at six a.m. with kegs and eggs, and the festivities just kept coming.

People could enjoy the music from the bagpipes, watch Irish dancing, ax throwing and of course drink green beer.

The House of Henry has been open for less than a year, so they did not know how the event would go. Marketing Director Jake Navarro said it was a success.

“We opened last summer in the middle of COVID and things have just been skyrocketing for us and this is just the culmination of that,” Navarro said. “Obviously St. Patties day for an Irish pub.”

The restaurant closed down their back parking lot so people could social distance at the event.

Navarro said this is something the business will continue to host for years to come.