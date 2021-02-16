“The Grace District” bringing new space for creatives to thrive in Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — New business is coming to Grace Avenue in Downtown Panama City.

Local developers are working to create “The Grace District,” a space for creative entrepreneurs to thrive, hopefully bringing more foot traffic to the area as well.

“The community has always talked about making Grace Avenue a music and artist hub, so that’s what we kind of want to run with,” said Lacy Branch Counts, the project manager for “The Grace District. “Kind of make it a little bit funky, and encourage musicians and artists to have a space where they can really shine.”

Resident Judd Manuel owns Mosey’s Downtown. He said he’s looking forward to the new development on the little street his restaurant calls home.

“The more stuff you bring to Grace Avenue, the better that’s going to be,” Manuel said. “There’s always been young folks downtown trying to get different art spaces, and music venues and coffee and records and retail, so it’s good to see folks coming in and taking an interest and hopefully bringing some permanence to that.”

Branch-Counts said her family has been investing in Downtown Panama City for decades and they’re excited for the next venture.

“We think Harrison Avenue is beautiful and we want to invest in that also but we think this could be a little bit of a different vibe,” she said. “Really what we want to create on Grace Avenue is a hub for local artists, musicians, chefs.”

They’ll be renovating a seven thousand square foot building on Grace Avenue and dividing it into spaces for multiple businesses like restaurants, cafes, shops, or other types of stores to use by the end of the summer. Next door in an empty lot, they’re building high-end apartments, getting more people to live downtown.

“We want that walkable community that everybody loves,” Branch-Counts said.

Manuel said as Mosey’s Downtown reopens this summer alongside a new tattoo shop next door, new life is coming to Grace Avenue.

“I feel like you’ve got your own little thing over here, your own little slice of downtown,” he said.

Branch-Counts said they’re actively looking for entrepreneurs to occupy “The Grace District.” To submit your business ideas, click here to be redirected to The Grace District’s Facebook page.