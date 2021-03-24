The City of Panama plans to hang banners honoring local healthcare workers

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Over the past year, our healthcare workers have been at the forefront in the fight against the coronavirus.

That is why the City of Panama City is looking to honor them in the month of May.

The city is now accepting recommendations of outstanding healthcare workers to feature on the light post banners downtown.

These amazing people can be any healthcare workers: doctors, nurses, EMTs and more. All you need to send is their name, a high quality picture and what they do.

City Manager Mark McQueen said these people deserve this, and we are happy to highlight their sacrifices.

“This is only appropriate that we render honor to whom honor is so that is clearly the case with these medical professionals,” McQueen said. “This is a great opportunity for us to honor those heroes.”

There will be a total of 215 banners hung up downtown. As of now the city has only received around 130 recommendations so there are still spots open.

To find out more information on how to recommend your favorite healthcare worker CLICK HERE.