The City of Panama City’s youth empowerment night was a slam dunk

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — March Madness wasn’t the only basketball going on Friday. Here in Panama City, many came out to play for youth empowerment night held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center.

The city along with Girls Inc. of Bay County, J.D. Green Educational Services, Boys and Girls Clubs of Bay County, and more organizations partnered to make this even possible.

They all have the skill, and they were able to show it off at this event. Christopher Battles said he is excited to get everyone together.

“A lot of people around here barely come to the court and nobody actually comes outside so what I want to do is have fun,” Battles said.

The goal of the City of Panama City’s youth empowerment event was to provide a place for the kids to have some safe fun while introducing them to resources available to them in our community.

Executive Director of Girls Inc of Bay County, Niki Kelly, said she hopes the event shows these kids that they have a bright future.

“Maybe we could get them involved in some bigger projects going on in the city so that their voices could be heard on some larger projects,” Kelly said.

The kids played in three on three tournaments and the game “gotcha.” The winner even got a grand prize.

Overall the kids said the night was a slam dunk, and the mentors said they were glad to get to know the youth in our community.

“We’ll remember this happening so when we are old and something like that we will be like oh do you remember this it was a good time so it does help me bring back memories,” Battles said.

The city is hoping to have another pop-up event like this in the future.