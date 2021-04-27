The City of Panama City to look deeper into the stormwater drain system issues

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Michael caused severe infrastructure damage in the City of Panama City as well as more flooding in areas that didn’t flood before.

In an effort to solve this, the city will conduct a study to create a complete plan for their stormwater system.

This plan would include all 37-miles of the storm drain system and retention ponds.

City Manager Mark McQueen said not only will this help residents know which neighborhoods flood, It will also help developers.

“It will also help us with developers and commercial properties that are being developed so they don’t have to manage their water individually on their own property,” McQueen said.

McQueen said they are hoping to get a grant from the Department of Emergency Management to help pay for this study.