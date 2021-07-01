The City of Panama City selects Deputy Chief Mark Smith as interim police chief

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — For the last nine years, Panama City has had the same police chief. But after 22 years he will be retiring, and that means someone new will have to be hired.

In the interim, another long time law enforcement officer will step into the role.

Deputy Chief Mark Smith will run the department while the city searches for a replacement for Chief Scott Ervin.

Smith has worked with the department for 17 years and has been in law enforcement for 40 years.

He said he already knows the officers on a personal level and understands how the department operates. Smith said he is excited to take on the job and help the department grow.

“Keeping things as transparent and proper as we can and move this city forward, move this police department forward and do so with the teamwork of the citizens and the officers within this agency and city hall and city leaders,” Smith said.

Smith said he will apply for the permanent job as the application process takes place. He said he is ready to take on a new challenge.