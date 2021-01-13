The City of Panama City moves forward with Cherry Street improvements

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City is taking the next step toward beginning the Cherry Street improvement project.

Tuesday, commissioners approved the task order for the engineering and design process.

The project spans from Tyndall Drive to East Beach Drive and focuses on improving the infrastructure and safety of the street.

Plans include utility replacement, adding lighting, a bike lane and sidewalks, narrowing the road, and planting more trees.

Commissioner Jenna Haligas said this project will be funded by the half-cent sales tax and the city wants to make sure they do it right.

“Probably the most important besides the infrastructure we’re putting under the road I would definitely want to emphasize is the quality of life,” Haligas said. “We have a lot of people in The Cove, we have young children, we have families, we’ve got older people, we’ve got everything in The Cove.”

The City of Panama City will hold a community meeting Monday, January 25 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the official design plan for the street.

The public works team will present conceptual designs and ask for the community’s feedback.

The meeting will be held at City Hall room 010 and also virtually over zoom.