The City of Panama City could become the new owners of the Juvenile Justice Courthouse

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The now vacant Juvenile Justice Courthouse in Bay County could soon have a new owner and purpose.

The City of Panama City is talking about buying the building from the county since the county no longer has a use for it.

We told you last week the plans for the federal courthouse to be placed in that building were dead.

In the coming weeks, the city will look into the best value and new use for the courthouse.

City Manager Mark McQueen said if they buy it, they want to repurpose the building to something that meets the community’s needs.

“There are many different things that it could be and we are going to be looking at all of those and determining what would be the highest and best use of that asset if the city chose to acquire it from The City of Panama City,” McQueen said.

McQueen wants to make it clear they are just considering buying the courthouse.

He said they will look into it more over the next few weeks.