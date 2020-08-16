Temporary water shut-off scheduled near FSU-Panama City effective immediately

Editor’s note: this article has been updated since original publication.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A water shut-off advisory that was scheduled for Monday morning was moved to Sunday evening effective immediately.

Officials with the city of Panama City said they were able to mobilize the crew in order to repair a leak in an eight-inch water line near Florida State University’s Panama City campus.

The following areas will be affected, and a precautionary water boil notice will be issued for these areas after the water is restored until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink, according to a news release.

Ashland Road

Fletcher Street

Collegiate Lane

Collegiate Drive

Florida State University, Panama City Campus

Gulf Coast State College

For more information call the Utilities Department at (850) 872-3000.

