Suzuki roars into Panama City with $10M property purchase

Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. purchased 18 acres of land, in Panama City, in December of last year, according to documents on the Bay County Property Appraiser website.

The company bought a little more than two acres of vacant commercial space and 10 acres of vacant industrial space on Frankford Ave.

The other nearly six acres of land is the office building space, currently home to Marine Transportation Services, Inc.

The combined purchase price was a little more than $10 million.

The majority of the land is waterfront on North Bay.

According to Suzuki Motor of America, Inc.’s website, the company markets motorcycles, ATVs, scooters, Outboard engines, and Automotive Parts and Accessories through an extensive dealer network throughout 49 states.

