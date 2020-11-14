Students take advantage of ‘Super Saturday’ at Gulf Coast State College

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College hosts their semesterly ‘Super Saturday’ event.

This event is for all current and prospective seeking help in enrolling in classes.

Saturday morning the college brought in pathway navigators and representatives from financial aid and enrollment services to help answer any questions the students may have.

Enrolment Services Associate Director Merissa Hudson said this event makes enrolling more convenient for students and many came out to take advantage.

“We’re not typically open on a Saturday so for some folks that can’t make it before five o’clock during the week, maybe they have other obligations,” Hudson said. “Saturday is more convenient for them. Also, all of our services are in one building so they do not have to be running across campus to all the different offices.”

Enrollment has just started at Gulf Coast State College and will be open until the start of next semester on January sixth.

The Gulf and Franklin County campus will also be hosting this same event next Saturday, November 21 from 11 a.m. until two p.m.