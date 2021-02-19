Students at Gulf Coast State College get financial aid for COVID relief

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The next round of stimulus checks are still up in the air as lawmakers go back and forth on passing a trillion-dollar coronavirus relief plan.

But for thousands of students at Gulf Coast State College, their bank accounts just got a little bigger.

They’re distributing 1.3 million dollars to students after receiving federal funding for COVID-19 relief.

As of Wednesday, these students have received financial aid from their own form of a COVID-19 relief bill. Beckett Hamilton, a student at the college, said after the obstacles that many students have faced over the last few years this money is coming at just the right time.

“I feel like they kinda have some hope now and that really makes me happy,” Hamilton said.

The college was able to give out around 500 dollars to almost every student enrolled. This extra bit of motivation might be exactly what they needed to see.

“It makes me feel appreciated and heard because we haven’t really gotten any assistance initially but it finally feels like we are finally able to do what we are here for,” Hamilton said.

The money came from the federal department of education and can be used on anything from books to rent to food. Ashton Norton said when he found out he was both shocked and excited.

“It’s just a blessing really cause, you know, with so much negativity in the world it’s good to have a little positivity every once in a while,” Norton said.

Financial Aid Director, Kristopher Hatcher, said since this was less regulated by how and where the money could be spent it had more of an impact on the college.

“We were able to help many students and more than we are typically able to help with the rules and regulations that exist,” Hatcher said.

The students who received this financial aid should already see the money in their accounts.