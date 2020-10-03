Students and Staff of Waller Elementary honor memory of teacher

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students and staff of Waller Elementary School gathered at the school’s butterfly garden to honor the life of a beloved second-grade teacher, Joanna Odom.

Odom passed away in August, just as the school year started, at 44 years old.

Those who knew Odom described her as a ray of light. Waller Elementary School Principal, Gina Mcnally, said the sunny and breezy weather Friday was especially fitting for Odom, considering the initial memorial had to be postponed due to Hurricane Sally.

“It was really appropriate because the sunshine came out, just like she brought the sunshine to everybody’s life,” Mcnally said.

Staff and students as well Odom’s family were all in attendance as they shared fond memories, tight embraces and laughs.

TJ Crowley, who worked with Odom at Waller recalled how she invited him to Thanksgiving dinner when he had no family in town to spend the holiday with.

“She had such a big loving heart,” Crowley said.

Others recalled her vivacious laugh and sense of humor.

“She would have me in stitches on a regular basis,” Mcnally said.

Odom’s sister, Lorie Odom, said that it was Joanna’s heart that made her the dedicated teacher she was.

“I think she went into teaching because she always wanted to make someone feel like they were important and cared for,” Lorie Odom said.

Most importantly, students and staff at Waller wanted to ensure that Odom’s memory would never be forgotten, and her legacy would live on.

They planted a red hot crape myrtle plant in the butterfly garden and placed a plaque in her memory.

“When we walk by with her students and her friends, she’s always going to be here with us,” Mcnally said.