Structure fire in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A fire on Massalina Drive remains under investigation after Panama City Firefighters combated heavy smoke and flames.

According to the Panama City Fire Department… the fire started in the 400 block of Massalina Drive around 7:56 last night.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smokes and flames coming from a two-story building and immediately rescued one person from the first floor… who was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The department says firefighters worked aggressively to control the fire, finding no other people inside… but the state fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the blaze.