STEM camp students will design plans for un-used areas in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several Panama City teens are about to have some big responsibility on their hands.

A local STEM camp is giving its campers the opportunity to come up with design plans for several vacant lots around Bay County.

The Quality of Life Department and LEAD Coalition of Bay County is hosting a Spring STEM Camp to teach teens the value of STEM-related fields and architecture.

“Students from 11 years old to 19 years old are invited to participate,” said Janice Lucas, from the LEAD Coalition of Bay County.

“We’re offering it free of charge, we’re providing lunch, and we’re really looking for them to have a great time, learn a little bit but also help us as a city to rebuild,” said Quality of Life Director for Panama City, Sean Depalma.

The camp will take place from 9-3 both Thursday and Friday this week.

Students will help to design plans for four empty lots in the Panama City area.

“Be working with four vacant lots each team will choose a lot and they get a chance to dream, and make it something they would like to see in a neighborhood or in a park in Panama City,” said Lucas.

“We’re going to take some of those, the drive that they had behind the sign, and see how we can implement it in the actual build out of the property.” sadi Depalma.

Anything from pocket parks to community gardens, the sky is the limit for these young architects.

“It’s quite possible that what the kids come up with may be used, the team’s design, some elements from different designs, so that’s what makes this a real-world challenge,” said Lucas.

The deadline to register for the camp is Wednesday. And that link to sign up can be found below.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/stemteen?fbclid=IwAR0HNZ9_1Lj2VLJKH0Sj8o5eqGtckpzyQPwXFsEIAaOafyrVEkf9GkHaKZ0