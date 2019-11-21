Starbucks employees install playground at Boys and Girls Club

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The C.C. and Vivian Moore Boys and Girls Club has added some fun – thanks to a big donation.

The Club was selected by local Starbucks stores to be the recipient of a community grant to fund a new playground. Around 20 Starbucks employees visited the club to build and install the playground and do landscaping projects.

Starbucks assistant manager Abbey Greenfield was part of the rebuild and was thankful to be a part of rebuilding Bay County.

“Especially after everything that everybody went through with Hurricane Michael, everybody had lost something or knew someone that lost something. So it’s definitely heartwarming and to be a part of it, it’s amazing,” she said.

Boys and Girls Club CEO Hank Hill says while the organization is operating in Bay District Schools instead of the club buildings, the kids will be excited when they get to play on the playground.

“They’re gonna love it, they’re immediately going to tell that this is an addition to what we already have here and actually we’ll be able to house more kids to get to experience that,” Hill said.

The community is invited to join the club for a mural painting day Saturday.