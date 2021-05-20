St. Joe Community Foundation makes huge donation to Gulf Coast State College Foundation scholarship

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — It was a big day for the Gulf Coast State College Foundation.

At Thursday morning’s meeting the St. Joe Community Foundation presented a $200-thousand check for the Gulf Coast Guarantee Program.

This donation is the biggest gift to date for the campaign.

The program provides a guaranteed scholarship to students from Bay, Gulf and Franklin counties.

Gulf Coast State College Foundation Executive Director dr. Sean Preston said this donation is a great start to the campaign.

“To see such a strong community member come forward with such a large amount of money in the beginning of a campaign you know there are no success stories we just started it so they had a lot of faith in us to do that and we are very appreciative,” Preston said.

Preston said he hopes this will inspire other organizations to contribute to the campaign.

Members from the St. Joe Foundation say they are proud to support the college. Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer,Rhea Goff, said the two organizations share many of the same values.

“One of our pillars is education and we know what a strong partner we have with Gulf Coast State College and the incredible work that doctor holdnak and his team here does to provide education to the community,” Goff said. “So we are very excited to be able to partner with them and provide this grant.”

Goff said this isn’t the first time the St. Joe Company has partnered with Gulf Coast State College and she hopes it won’t be the last.

They hope this donation will encourage more students to stay local for their education.