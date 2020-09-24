Springfield and Callaway Firefighters host boot drive for Hurricane Sally victims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– After Hurricane Sally, when emergency management in Baldwin county, Alabama called Springfield Fire Chief, Brian Eddins, it really struck a chord.

Eddins immediately contacted the fire chief in Callaway, and together they made a plan to meet the needs of Baldwin county residents impacted by Hurricane Sally.

Early Thursday morning, both the Callaway and Springfield Fire departments teamed up to do a boot drive at the Callaway Walmart from to raise money for Baldwin County residents affected by the storm.

Callaway firefighter, Caleb Clary, said it was only right to do as many came together to help their department after Hurricane Michael.

“During Hurricane Michael with strike teams and FEMA and all that we got all kinds of support from local people, so we’re just trying to help any way we can and send some love their way,” Clary said.