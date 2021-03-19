Spring STEM camp students present design ideas to city planners

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — It was presentation day for students who attended the City of Panama City’s Spring STEM camp.

After working with designers and urban planners, the kids shared the designs they drew up with their teams.

The teams each got to pick a lot, then draft the ideas, then make it into a 3D model using all sorts of art supplies.

The city said they may even use some of the young designers’ ideas in the future.

Daijana Hill attended the camp and said it was fun to meet people from all across Bay County.

“It was fun and was very interesting,” Hill said. “I had a very interesting group and experience. I have never done anything like this before and it helped to expand my ideas on paper and then present it.”

The goal for the teams was to create something useful for everyone.

They say this camp really opened their mind to the world of design and said they will do it again next year.