Small businesses make it through this tough year with help from loyal customers

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — This year has been a roller coaster ride for small businesses everywhere as they struggled to survive government shutdowns.

But as the year comes to a close, local business owners are looking back and realizing just how thankful they are for the customers who continued to support them.

Many adjustments had to be made in everyday life, and Julie McDaniel, the owner of Plum Delightful Boutique in Panama City, said the effect of those adjustments hit her store very hard.

“It’s been a hard year but we’ve made it,” McDaniel said.

She and her staff say business has been different this year, but are thankful their customers have realized the importance of shopping local. Hannah Stephens is a manager at the boutique and says their support is what keeps her in a job each day.

“You know you are keeping the money in your local economy and you’re paying the police officers, the doctors, the teachers,” Stephens said. “It’s just so important and I think a lot of people this year have realized that.”

The staff at Plum Delightful say their local customers have been such a blessing this year and holiday season. Customers like Charles Bowden said the best part for them is getting unique pieces they can’t find anywhere else.

“They’re the backbone of Bay County,” Bowden said.

Staff said foot traffic in the store has been slower than usual because many choose to shop online to avoid contact with others.

It is the customers like Bowden that come back time and time again that kept their doors open during these tough times.

“These girls here are like family to me,” Bowden said. “I’ve been coming here for years and I would not go anywhere else.”

McDaniel said she is looking forward to the new year and continuing to serve the community.