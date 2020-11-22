“Simulated Solutions” virtual event prepares community members for possible outcomes of the pandemic

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — There are still so many questions surrounding the COVID-19 virus – like what is true and what is a rumor?

In light of that, The LEAD Coalition and other local organizations sponsored a virtual event titled “Simulated Solutions.”

Those who attended today’s event were presented with scenarios that would help prepare them for possible events throughout the pandemic.

Mike Mcdonald, the Executive Director of The Health Initiatives Foundation, said things will get worse from here and it is important that we learn how to handle the situation.

“We really need to be thinking about how we are going to turn this around and part of it is doing the things we are doing now to help people understand what’s coming and what the consequence is,” Mcdonald said.

Janice Lucas, the Executive Director of The LEAD Coalition said the simulations are like a game of what if.

She says thinking these scenarios through together will help the community feel more comfortable during a confusing time.