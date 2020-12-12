Serious vehicle crash causes road shutdown in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A serious vehicle crash in Panama City has shut down Highway 98 near Isabella Avenue, according to the Panama City Police Department.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. by the Dollar General between Grant Avenue and Isabella Avenue on Highway 98 in Panama City. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police are urging all traffic to use 23rd Street at this time when traveling to or from Panama City Beach to avoid delays. No other details about the incident have been made available.

We will continue to update with the latest on the situation.


