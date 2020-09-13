PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — September 12th is National Police Woman Day, celebrating the women in blue working to serve and protect our communities every day.

It’s estimated that 13 percent of law enforcement officers in the United States are women.

On National Police Women day, News 13 spotlighted one of those officers who serves here at home; Cindy Valdez of the Panama City Police Department.

Valdez is new to PCPD; she started in March.

She said she wanted to be a police officer to follow in her family’s footsteps and to help build a better community for her kids.

She added that being a woman in the force is very meaningful to her, saying she hopes it inspires other girls and women to follow their own dreams.

“It means a lot,” she said. “To be a police officer is a hard job and to be a woman is I think 10 times harder. So it really does mean a lot and it helps motivate more women that you can do it, and it’s not impossible. You really can do it.”

Valdez said she hopes to be an example for other women and men out there that nothing is impossible if you’re willing to work hard and want to make a difference in the community.