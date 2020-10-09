Senior citizens are excited to move back into St. Andrews Towers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In downtown Panama City the senior citizens’ residential complex, St. Andrews Towers, was badly damaged by Hurricane Michael two years ago.

Regional Manager, Donna Golema, said that forced residents out and halted waiting list approvals. They are undergoing a partial re-opening currently.

“We are in the middle of reopening St. Andrews Towers, we have move-ins going on, we have about 4-6 a day, people moving back into the building. We are hopefully going to be fully occupied anywhere from the end of November to December,” she said.

For Teresa McKinney that means hope. Hurricane Michael destroyed her home two years ago. She had nowhere to go, but a friend, Megghan McDougall, was there to help.

“Said she would be there in 30 minutes to get me, and she saved me, from not having anywhere to go,” McKinney said.

McDougall picked McKinney up from a local hurricane shelter opened for the storm.

“I just called her and said we are just going to figure it out,” said McDougall.

McDougall added she felt very lucky to have a home of her own after Hurricane Michael. She only did for McKinney what she hopes someone would have done for her family if they had lost their house to the storm.

Mckinney has remained in McDougall’s home for the past two years and said her friend has become family in that time. She has grown very close to McDougall’s husband and their children.

“I do want to say this, and I would like for everyone to know this, this storm gave me five grandchildren,” said Mckinney.

McKinney said she was on the waiting list for the Towers before the storm hit, and has recently received approval for her move-in as they finish their rebuild.

“I am so excited to get my own place back though, even though this has been a good thing,” said Mckinney, “you just need your own space sometimes, especially when you get my age.”

Golema says move-ins can be a busy time but they are working hard to get as many residents moved in as soon as possible.