Second graders trick or treat in retirement community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hiland Park Elementary second graders got a head start on their trick or treating Thursday.

The group visited Mathison Retirement Home where residents passed out candy throughout the building. Activity director Randy Patton says this year’s turnout was the biggest he’s seen in a long time. When he got to work at 8 a.m., he saw several residents already dressed in costume at breakfast.

“The atmosphere was really cool this morning, just seeing the excitement,” Patton said.

Students visited seven candy stations decorated by the residents. Patton says the assisted living community is their home, and seeing all the kids reminded those who live there of their childhood memories.

“Seeing the children dressed in costume is just, it’s the best and I mean they love seeing kids come through,” Patton said. “You can just see the smiles in their face and it just lights up their life.”