Saturday is the last day to enter artwork in the 58th Bay Annual competition

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Artists looking to enter their work into the Bay Annual competition, Saturday is your last chance. 

The Bay Arts Alliance is hosting the 58th annual competition throughout the month of May.

They are accepting pieces from artists of all ages from across the panhandle.

You can submit anything from paintings to sculptures to be considered for the best in show award or a merit award. 

Executive Director Jason Kretzer said they are excited about the event and it is a great way to bring artists together. 

“It’s a really cool opportunity for the local artists to come and compete against each other and also to see each other, visit and connect,” Kretzer said. “That’s one thing that we really love having our artists connect with each other.”

Your last chance to drop off artwork at the Center of the Arts is tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

The show will be open to the public on May 7. 

