Salty Dog Day candidates prepare for mayoral race

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Voting is underway for the Mayor for St. Andrews, but this isn’t your typical election.

The 5th Annual Salty Dog Day is approaching, and many candidates are in the race. More than a dozen dogs are in the running for canine Mayor of St. Andrews for this year.

All of the benefits of the race go to Spay Bay, to help spay and neuter animals and provide affordable vaccinations to pet owners.

“I think they have a lot to bring to St. Andrews, and it is such a pet-friendly place, I just think they could make a big change and a lot of differences,” said one contestant’s campaign manager, Ramona Burnette.

The Mayor’s race is just one of the highlights of Salty Dog Day. It’s a community-wide day of fun, with an important purpose.

“Salty Dog Day goes to actually support pet services. To make sure that all of our fur friends are spayed and neutered and have affordable vaccinations for their families,” said another contestant’s mom Jennifer Vigil.

Each candidate has to pay a $20 entry fee, then raises more money for the cause, as people vote for them.

“Every dollar is a vote, and it all goes to Operation Spay Bay,” said Campaign President for one candidate, Crystal Ford.

Some are excited to run for the first time.

“We’re super excited because he was adopted here and because he loves live music, and loves St. Andrews that we would love for him to be the mayor of St. Andrews.”

But this is more than just a beauty contest, some dogs are veteran campaigners with full platforms.

“This year our main focus is beach cleanup. We’d like to do a monthly walk if we win, and do a beach clean up there or along Beck Avenue,” said Ford.

And the Mayor’s office comes with obligations, serving as the grand marshall of the mardi gras dog parade and appearances at other St. Andrews events throughout the year.

“People of St Andrews and Panama City, in general, are very giving people. This is a way for them to support a cause and still be out and socialize. And it’s primarily outside so it’s somewhere that everyone can feel more comfortable given the circumstances we’re in.” said Vigil.

It’s not too late to jump into the race.

“Go to saltydogday.com, they’ll reach out to you for your picture and your campaign. They’ll put u up on the website,” said Ford.

Online voting ends at midnight Wednesday, February 24th. The new Mayor will be announced on February 27th on Salty Dog Day.